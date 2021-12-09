ROOBEE One Day Volume Reaches $1.80 Million (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. One ROOBEE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ROOBEE has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar. ROOBEE has a market cap of $12.13 million and $1.80 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00013500 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.53 or 0.00207243 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001132 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000134 BTC.

ROOBEE Coin Profile

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,952,518 coins. The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

