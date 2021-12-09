Rope ($ROPE) Price Tops $5.58 on Top Exchanges

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded down 27.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 9th. In the last week, Rope has traded 36.8% lower against the dollar. Rope has a total market cap of $156,218.05 and approximately $3,002.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rope coin can now be purchased for $5.58 or 0.00011510 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00056539 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,123.10 or 0.08506166 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00059465 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00078495 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,458.63 or 0.99972660 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Rope Coin Profile

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Rope is rope.lol . Rope’s official Twitter account is @dontbuyrope and its Facebook page is accessible here

Rope Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rope should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rope using one of the exchanges listed above.

