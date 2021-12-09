Royal Bank of Canada Buys 2,217 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 91.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. 77.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Shares of Franklin Electric stock opened at $92.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 0.96. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.02 and a 52-week high of $96.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.28.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.68 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 23.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, insider John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $270,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total transaction of $77,311.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,654 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,505 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.