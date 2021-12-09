Royal Bank of Canada Has $378,000 Holdings in DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) by 24.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,340 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in DLH were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLHC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of DLH in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DLH by 25.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of DLH by 9.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 8,454 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of DLH by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 756,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,830,000 after buying an additional 29,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DLH by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 298,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,481,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DLHC opened at $14.81 on Thursday. DLH Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $16.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $185.79 million, a PE ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.92.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). DLH had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 16.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DLH Holdings Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of DLH in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut DLH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

DLH Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of technology enabled business process outsourcing program management solutions and public health research and analytics. It mainly focuses to improve and better deploy large-scale federal health and human service initiatives. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

