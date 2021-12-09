Royal Bank of Canada Has $382,000 Stock Position in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.22% of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 25.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 18,813 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 770.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 29,903 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 17.8% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ETHO opened at $63.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.09 and a 200-day moving average of $61.43. Etho Climate Leadership US ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $66.43.

