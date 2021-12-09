Royal Bank of Canada Raises Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Price Target to C$44.00

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$44.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CBWBF. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Canadian Western Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TD Securities lowered their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Canadian Western Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.30.

Shares of CBWBF opened at $29.43 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.63. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of $21.17 and a twelve month high of $33.05.

Canadian Western Bank engages in the provision of banking services for small and medium size companies. The firm provides commercial banking and financial services for business banking, personal banking or wealth management. It also offers full-service personal banking options, including checking and savings accounts, loans, mortgages, and investment products.

