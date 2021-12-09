Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stock Holdings in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,107 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.05% of Sterling Construction worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STRL. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in Sterling Construction by 2,313.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,281,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 3,145,634 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Sterling Construction by 374.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 360,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,705,000 after purchasing an additional 284,786 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Sterling Construction by 24.9% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,200,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,976,000 after purchasing an additional 239,196 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Sterling Construction during the second quarter worth about $3,493,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Sterling Construction by 347.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 166,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 129,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Construction alerts:

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 28,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $830,532.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 1,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $52,740.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,348 shares of company stock worth $974,463 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

STRL stock opened at $27.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.94 and a fifty-two week high of $29.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.29.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $463.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Sterling Construction Profile

Sterling Construction Co, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment comprises highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.