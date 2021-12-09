Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates C$20.00 Price Target for Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) has been assigned a C$20.00 target price by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.12% from the company’s previous close.

CVE has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$19.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. CIBC increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.69.

TSE CVE traded down C$0.48 on Thursday, reaching C$15.61. 2,832,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,426,926. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.06. The company has a market cap of C$31.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of C$7.03 and a 12 month high of C$16.77.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$13.43 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

