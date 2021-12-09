Royal Bank of Canada Takes Position in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.07% of Perella Weinberg Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWP. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $827,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWP opened at $12.53 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.29. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $14.75.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PWP. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Perella Weinberg Partners Profile

Perella Weinberg Partners provides investment banking services worldwide. The company offers strategic, financial, and tactical advice services in connection with executing complex mergers, acquisitions, company sales, and corporate divestitures, including carve-outs, joint ventures, and spin-offs, as well as relating to takeover preparedness and defense.

