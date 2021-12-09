SAFE DEAL Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $561,298.00 (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded up 73.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. In the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded up 43.6% against the U.S. dollar. SAFE DEAL has a total market capitalization of $3.18 million and approximately $561,298.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be purchased for about $2.97 or 0.00006163 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00056115 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,094.80 or 0.08498288 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00059414 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00078554 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,162.90 or 0.99956495 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002779 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 2,197,343 coins and its circulating supply is 1,071,530 coins. The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

