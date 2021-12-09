Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Major Shareholder Istar Inc. Purchases 6,691 Shares

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 6,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.71 per share, with a total value of $499,884.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Istar Inc. purchased 6,793 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.59 per share, for a total transaction of $499,896.87.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Istar Inc. purchased 6,999 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.42 per share, for a total transaction of $499,868.58.

On Monday, November 29th, Istar Inc. purchased 7,026 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.15 per share, for a total transaction of $499,899.90.

On Friday, November 26th, Istar Inc. acquired 7,024 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.17 per share, for a total transaction of $499,898.08.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Istar Inc. acquired 6,872 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.74 per share, for a total transaction of $499,869.28.

On Monday, November 22nd, Istar Inc. acquired 6,953 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.90 per share, for a total transaction of $499,920.70.

On Friday, November 19th, Istar Inc. acquired 6,999 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.43 per share, for a total transaction of $499,938.57.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Istar Inc. bought 6,965 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.78 per share, for a total transaction of $499,947.70.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Istar Inc. bought 6,707 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.55 per share, for a total transaction of $500,006.85.

On Monday, November 8th, Istar Inc. bought 6,610 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.63 per share, for a total transaction of $499,914.30.

SAFE stock opened at $74.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.44 and a beta of -0.30. Safehold Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.36 and a 52 week high of $95.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.75.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Safehold had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Safehold Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safehold in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Safehold by 10.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Safehold in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Safehold by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

