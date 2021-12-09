Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Coverage Initiated at Susquehanna

Stock analysts at Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “positive” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

SAIA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Saia from $153.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.93.

Get Saia alerts:

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $330.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.71. Saia has a twelve month low of $171.16 and a twelve month high of $365.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.51. Saia had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $616.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Saia will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total value of $397,406.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total transaction of $346,702.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,591 shares of company stock worth $884,873 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Saia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,898,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in Saia by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 421,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,393,000 after acquiring an additional 187,714 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 827,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,871,000 after purchasing an additional 157,135 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,022,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,400,000 after purchasing an additional 115,544 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Saia by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 588,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,281,000 after acquiring an additional 115,342 shares in the last quarter.

About Saia

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.