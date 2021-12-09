SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.080-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $112 million-$114 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $114.10 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.070-$-0.060 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAIL. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.54.

Shares of SAIL traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.73. The company had a trading volume of 32,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,805. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.85 and a beta of 1.83. SailPoint Technologies has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 13.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,192 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $63,450.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $1,177,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 923,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,506,885.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,490 shares of company stock worth $3,692,467 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 604,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,520 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.65% of SailPoint Technologies worth $30,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

