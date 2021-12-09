salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Position Reduced by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC cut its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,583 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises 1.5% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $17,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 4.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $220,036,000 after buying an additional 41,301 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 118.3% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.3% during the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 104,103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,429,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 139.9% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 193,271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $47,210,000 after buying an additional 112,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 4.8% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,322 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.23.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.59, for a total value of $5,071,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $1,092,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,141,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 608,177 shares of company stock valued at $171,481,264. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $264.55. 68,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,246,854. The firm has a market cap of $258.99 billion, a PE ratio of 146.43, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.11. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.