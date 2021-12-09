salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.680-$4.690 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.39 billion-$26.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.33 billion.salesforce.com also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Mizuho cut their price target on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $325.23.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $2.27 on Thursday, hitting $264.04. The company had a trading volume of 161,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,246,854. salesforce.com has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $288.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.43, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total transaction of $5,310,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $1,092,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,173 shares in the company, valued at $22,141,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 608,177 shares of company stock worth $171,481,264. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in salesforce.com stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.79% of salesforce.com worth $4,046,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

