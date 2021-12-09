Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Director David Awram Sells 20,500 Shares

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Director David Awram sold 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.50, for a total value of C$153,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 592,940 shares in the company, valued at C$4,449,421.76.

Shares of SSL stock traded down C$0.32 on Thursday, hitting C$7.26. 319,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 9.69 and a quick ratio of 8.81. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$6.86 and a 12 month high of C$11.34. The stock has a market cap of C$1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.90 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.90.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.75 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sandstorm Gold to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. TD Securities cut their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Sandstorm Gold to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.69.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

