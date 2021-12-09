Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €175.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €175.00 ($196.63) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DHER. Oddo Bhf set a €135.00 ($151.69) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($168.54) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($179.78) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €160.00 ($179.78) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €151.00 ($169.66) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €157.71 ($177.20).

DHER stock opened at €109.25 ($122.75) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.64. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of €97.38 ($109.42) and a 1 year high of €145.40 ($163.37). The firm has a market cap of $27.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €112.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of €116.77.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

