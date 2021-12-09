Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.57.

Several analysts have commented on SAR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Saratoga Investment from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

NYSE SAR opened at $28.88 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.22 million, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.61. Saratoga Investment has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $30.25.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $18.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.67 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 67.85% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAR. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.