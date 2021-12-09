Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.13% of Saratoga Investment worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 3.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the second quarter valued at $231,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 24.8% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 20,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SAR opened at $28.88 on Thursday. Saratoga Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.22 million, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.61.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.18. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 67.85%. The company had revenue of $18.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment Corp. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is currently 52.13%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SAR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their price target on Saratoga Investment from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Saratoga Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.57.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.