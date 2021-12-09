Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) PT Set at €7.60 by Kepler Capital Markets

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) has been given a €7.60 ($8.54) price objective by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.36% from the company’s previous close.

SHA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.80 ($11.01) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Monday. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($7.87) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Warburg Research set a €7.50 ($8.43) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($10.11) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €6.70 ($7.53) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €7.93 ($8.91).

Shares of FRA SHA traded up €0.37 ($0.42) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €7.43 ($8.34). 596,306 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €7.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of €7.32. Schaeffler has a twelve month low of €11.30 ($12.70) and a twelve month high of €16.74 ($18.81).

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

