Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SBBTF. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Schibsted ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group cut Schibsted ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schibsted ASA in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup cut Schibsted ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Schibsted ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 500.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schibsted ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $500.00.

SBBTF stock opened at $51.75 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.49. Schibsted ASA has a 12 month low of $51.75 and a 12 month high of $51.75.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Financial Services, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces, as well as offers online classifieds services that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

