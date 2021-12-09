Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Plc (SERE) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Plc (LON:SERE) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of €0.07 ($0.07) per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON SERE opened at GBX 104.25 ($1.38) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 104.58. Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 83.83 ($1.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 112.70 ($1.49). The company has a market cap of £139.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.71, a current ratio of 14.48 and a quick ratio of 14.48.

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust plc is a UK closed-ended real estate investment company incorporated on 9 January 2015. Its investment manager is Schroder Real Estate Investment Management Limited. It invests in European growth cities, specifically institutional quality, income-producing commercial real estate in major Continental European cities and regions.

