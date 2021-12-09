Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Purchased by Ashford Advisors LLC

Ashford Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 445,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,209 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up 8.8% of Ashford Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ashford Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $24,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FNDX. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,161.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of FNDX opened at $57.35 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $43.99 and a 12 month high of $58.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.69 and its 200-day moving average is $55.65.

