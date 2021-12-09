Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 69,492 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,737,227 shares.The stock last traded at $38.44 and had previously closed at $38.72.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.46 and a 200-day moving average of $39.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 71,962,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,179 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 57,919,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279,454 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,188,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137,578 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,165,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,677 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,548,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,054 shares during the period.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

