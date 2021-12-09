Sciencast Management LP Takes $188,000 Position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,620 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in ADT during the second quarter worth $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in ADT during the second quarter worth $35,000. Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new position in ADT during the third quarter worth $86,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ADT by 29.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,923 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ADT during the third quarter worth $98,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ADT alerts:

ADT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

ADT opened at $8.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.35. ADT Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.73 and a 1-year high of $11.77. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 2.14.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. ADT had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 8.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.17%.

ADT Company Profile

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT).

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.