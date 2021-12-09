SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Downgraded by TheStreet

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SPNE. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of SeaSpine in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SeaSpine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.80.

NASDAQ:SPNE opened at $13.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $507.27 million, a P/E ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.19. SeaSpine has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.01.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.17). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 20.88% and a negative net margin of 25.18%. The company had revenue of $46.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SeaSpine will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in SeaSpine during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in SeaSpine by 135.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in SeaSpine by 15.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SeaSpine during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SeaSpine during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 73.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

