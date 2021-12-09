Secret (SCRT) Market Capitalization Tops $668.54 Million

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. One Secret coin can currently be bought for about $4.46 or 0.00009383 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Secret has a total market cap of $668.54 million and approximately $6.52 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.77 or 0.00287578 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00011078 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003235 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00013191 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000054 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 149,815,729 coins. Secret’s official website is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

