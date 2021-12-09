SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.020-$0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $535 million-$537 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $537.08 million.SecureWorks also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $-0.090-$-0.070 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SCWX traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.18. 91,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,753. SecureWorks has a 12-month low of $11.69 and a 12-month high of $26.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -33.02 and a beta of 1.02.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $133.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.88 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SecureWorks will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

SCWX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on SecureWorks from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of SecureWorks in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised SecureWorks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SecureWorks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SecureWorks from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SecureWorks has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCWX. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SecureWorks by 209.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 25,934 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in SecureWorks in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,289,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in SecureWorks by 12.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 7,111 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in SecureWorks in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SecureWorks by 6.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

