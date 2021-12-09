Sentinel Chain (SENC) Market Cap Reaches $248,446.84

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 9th. One Sentinel Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Sentinel Chain has a market cap of $248,446.84 and approximately $53,420.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001187 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00043412 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007302 BTC.

About Sentinel Chain

SENC is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org . Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Chain’s official message board is www.medium.com/sentinelchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinal Chain is a B2B blockchain-based marketplace that aims to provide affordable and secure financial services to the unbanked. The project's team will create a process that transforms livestock from ‘dead capital’ to a fungible asset with a transparent and clearly defined value. The Sentinel Chain Token (SENC) will be an ERC20-compatible token that allows global financial service providers and SENC token holders to participate in the Sentinel Chain marketplace. “

Sentinel Chain Coin Trading

