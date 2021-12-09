Serco Group (LON:SRP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Serco Group (LON:SRP) in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 185 ($2.45) price objective on the stock.

SRP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.25) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.39) price target on shares of Serco Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.39) price target on shares of Serco Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 174.14 ($2.31).

Get Serco Group alerts:

Serco Group stock opened at GBX 134.80 ($1.79) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 132.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 135.71. The company has a market capitalization of £1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69. Serco Group has a 1 year low of GBX 112.30 ($1.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 148.10 ($1.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Serco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.