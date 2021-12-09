Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Shaftesbury (LON:SHB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 700 ($9.28) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Liberum Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.61) target price on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 660 ($8.75) to GBX 650 ($8.62) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 545 ($7.23) target price on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.88) target price on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 634.29 ($8.41).

SHB stock opened at GBX 619 ($8.21) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.33, a current ratio of 13.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.54. The company has a market capitalization of £2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77. Shaftesbury has a 12 month low of GBX 499 ($6.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 674.50 ($8.94). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 625.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 615.54.

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

