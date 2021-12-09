Shearwater Group plc (LON:SWG) Insider David Williams Buys 185,000 Shares of Stock

Shearwater Group plc (LON:SWG) insider David Williams purchased 185,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.26) per share, with a total value of £175,750 ($233,059.28).

SWG opened at GBX 98.50 ($1.31) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of £23.45 million and a P/E ratio of 49.25. Shearwater Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 95 ($1.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 230 ($3.05). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 128.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 151.72.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($5.04) price target on shares of Shearwater Group in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

Shearwater Group plc provides operational resilience solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, software and services. The company offers SecurEnvoy, a software that provides identity and access management solutions; and Geolang, a software that delivers data discovery, data extraction, and data loss prevention solutions, services, and technologies to discover, classify, and protect sensitive data and information in the cloud and on premise.

