Shield Protocol Trading Down 17.5% This Week (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. Shield Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and $21,522.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $5.26 or 0.00010848 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00057107 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,161.89 or 0.08584829 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00060387 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00079966 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,406.20 or 0.99848736 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Shield Protocol Coin Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 239,499 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Buying and Selling Shield Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shield Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

