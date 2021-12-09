Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.47 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $397.40. 801,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,310,379. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $297.45 and a 12 month high of $408.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $383.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.414 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

