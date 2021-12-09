Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at B. Riley

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.67.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $90.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.26. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1 year low of $43.65 and a 1 year high of $91.02.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $254.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.45 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Silicon Motion Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1.1% in the third quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 24,099 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1.0% in the third quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,673 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 89.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 4.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,807 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,677 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.