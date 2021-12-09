Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.44

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.44 and last traded at $11.48, with a volume of 313826 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Singular Genomics Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 60.80 and a quick ratio of 60.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.18.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Research analysts anticipate that Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,717,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,247,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,247,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,976,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,772,000. 37.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC)

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

