Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Given a C$5.50 Price Target by TD Securities Analysts

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) received a C$5.50 price target from TD Securities in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.02% from the stock’s previous close.

SOT.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James set a C$5.75 target price on Slate Office REIT and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. CIBC raised their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.57.

SOT.UN stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$4.91. 167,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,645. The company has a market cap of C$332.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$5.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.33, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Slate Office REIT has a 12-month low of C$4.01 and a 12-month high of C$5.48.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

