Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.160-$-0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $151 million-$152 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $145.49 million.Smartsheet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.320-$-0.300 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Smartsheet from $84.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.81.

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $76.36 on Thursday. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $51.11 and a 52-week high of $85.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.26 and a beta of 1.42.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.24%. The business had revenue of $144.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Smartsheet news, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,100 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $82,874.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $706,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,171 shares of company stock valued at $5,119,258. 6.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Smartsheet stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

