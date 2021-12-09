SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) is Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s 2nd Largest Position

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 830,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the quarter. SolarEdge Technologies comprises about 5.7% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned approximately 1.59% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $220,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter worth $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 49.4% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 50.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Shares of SEDG stock traded down $5.58 on Thursday, hitting $324.98. 4,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,883. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $324.06 and a 200 day moving average of $287.04. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.33 and a fifty-two week high of $389.71.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $526.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $360.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $318.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.83.

In related news, VP Yoav Galin sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.14, for a total transaction of $2,703,778.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Doron Inbar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total value of $1,056,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,305 shares of company stock valued at $15,676,312 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.