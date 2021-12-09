Solid State plc (LON:SOLI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.25

Solid State plc (LON:SOLI) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.25 ($0.08) per share on Friday, February 18th. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

SOLI stock opened at GBX 1,001 ($13.27) on Thursday. Solid State has a 1-year low of GBX 625 ($8.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,310 ($17.37). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,132.78. The company has a market capitalization of £85.56 million and a P/E ratio of 21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.68, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Get Solid State alerts:

About Solid State

Solid State plc manufactures and sells electronic equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. Its value added distribution division distributes semiconductors, related electronic and optoelectronic components, modules, and displays for use in the Internet of Things, embedded processing, control, wireless and wired communications, power management, optical emitters and sensors, and LED lighting.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Solid State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.