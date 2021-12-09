Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $69.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.05 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:DTC traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.55. 35,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,581. Solo Brands has a twelve month low of $14.76 and a twelve month high of $23.39.

DTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Solo Brands Inc is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.

