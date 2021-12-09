Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Shares Up 3.5%

Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC)’s stock price shot up 3.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.72 and last traded at $16.48. 831 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 891,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.92.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DTC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Solo Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

About Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC)

Solo Brands Inc is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Solo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.