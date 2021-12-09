Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Given New $49.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 54.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sonos in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

SONO stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.69. 4,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,737,397. Sonos has a 52-week low of $20.56 and a 52-week high of $44.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.48 and a 200-day moving average of $34.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.90.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Sonos had a return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $359.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sonos will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Sonos news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $2,070,622.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sonos during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

