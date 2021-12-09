Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) PT Lowered to $65.00

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the airline’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 46.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.94.

LUV stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.27. 211,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,356,039. Southwest Airlines has a 52-week low of $42.39 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.84 and a 200-day moving average of $51.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -880.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.99) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $529,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,284 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the airline’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 11,179 shares of the airline’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

