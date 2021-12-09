SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Holdings Increased by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $165.91. The stock had a trading volume of 117,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,328,245. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.66. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.13 and a 1 year high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

