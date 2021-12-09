SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Position Increased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,556 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPIP. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

SPIP opened at $31.45 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a one year low of $30.08 and a one year high of $32.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.44 and its 200-day moving average is $31.34.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.