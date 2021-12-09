Spectris (LON:SXS) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Spectris (LON:SXS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 3,000 ($39.78) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 16.83% from the company’s previous close.

SXS has been the topic of several other research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Spectris to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 3,370 ($44.69) to GBX 3,150 ($41.77) in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 438 ($5.81) target price on shares of Spectris in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,370 ($57.95) target price on shares of Spectris in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,831.60 ($37.55).

LON:SXS opened at GBX 3,607 ($47.83) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £4.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,716.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,836.84. Spectris has a twelve month low of GBX 2,737 ($36.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,167 ($55.26). The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

