Spire Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 786.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,213 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $4,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IXN. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 639,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,903,000 after purchasing an additional 49,715 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IXN opened at $64.22 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.41. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.18 and a fifty-two week high of $64.82.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

