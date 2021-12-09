Spire Wealth Management Has $10.17 Million Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,244 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $10,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $1,097,255.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $488,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CBRE opened at $102.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.74 and a twelve month high of $107.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.59 and a 200-day moving average of $94.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

