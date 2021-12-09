Spire Wealth Management Increases Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,623 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $6,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 94,228.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,603 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 6,596 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 22.1% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 22,117 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.4% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,502 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.00.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total transaction of $776,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.91, for a total transaction of $5,770,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,375 shares of company stock valued at $30,707,429 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PANW opened at $530.63 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $298.53 and a fifty-two week high of $559.54. The company has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.69 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $510.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $441.34.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

